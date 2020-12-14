Gardaí arrest woman after airport seizure of crystal meth valued at €180k

By Digital Desk Staff

Gardaí have arrested a woman off a flight from Dubai in connection with a large seizure of drugs at Dublin Airport on Sunday.

Three kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, with an estimated value of €180,000, were seized at the airport on December 13th.

The illegal drugs were seized by Revenue officers after their discovery during a routine profiling.

They were discovered following a search of the checked baggage of a woman who had disembarked a flight from Dubai.

Gardaí in Ballymun arrested the woman, aged in her 20s, and took her to Ballymun Garda Station where she is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Gardaí and Revenue say an investigation is ongoing.

Revenue has asked businesses or members of the public with any information regarding drug smuggling to contact its officers in confidence by free-phoning 1800 295 295.