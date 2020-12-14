  • Home >
Gardaí warn against social media trend of lying in front of traffic

Monday, December 14, 2020

Gardaí have warned against a “new social media trend” involving people lying in front of oncoming traffic to prank motorists.

The phenomenon, known as “ghosting”, is “extremely irresponsible and poses a serious danger to those taking part” and to motorists, Garda headquarters said in a statement on Monday.

“Ghosting” typically involves the person lying in the road with a sheet over them to cause oncoming cars to stop or take notice. The reaction of the driver is then filmed and uploaded to social media in the hope it will go viral.

The Garda warning follows an incident in the south of the country in recent days where a girl was injured by a vehicle while “ghosting”, according to The Irish Times.

She was taken to hospital where she spent several days receiving treatment for minor injuries to her back, torso and ankle.

“An Garda Síochána are urging people not to engage in this social media trend. Gardaí are particularly appealing to parents to educate their children on the dangers of participating in such activity and to highlight the importance of being seen while using Irish roads,” the statement said.

