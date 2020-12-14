Is this house in Tinryland Ireland’s most festive abode?

By Elizabeth Lee

The Walker family from Tinryland, Carlow have been named as a finalist in the search for Ireland’s Most Christmassy Home competition, alongside their neighbours, the Mathews family.

Christina and Philip Walker, along with their next door neighbours, Marian and Richard Mathews have decked their homes with so many festive lights that they’ve a great chance for winning a competition energy provider, Energia. They’ve been short-listed in Energia’s Most Christmassy Home and are in with a chance of winning money for their chosen organisations, Holy Angels Special School and the Irish Heart Foundation.

“We put up lights before but never as many as this. It really took off, especially during the lockdown and people needed something nice to do. So they’d come out here to Tinryland to see the lights and then head off afterwards to McDonald’s!” Tina Walker, Christina’s daughter, laughed.

“We’ve had thousands of visitors since we put the lights up. Now we’d really love for people to vote for us in this competition because then both organisations – The Irish Heart Foundation and Holy Angels – would benefit,” Tina pointed out. “We’re in the top six so far and we need to be in the top three to win.”

The shortlist of the six final homes is now available to view at https://www.energia.ie/imch-vote and this year everyone who votes will be entered into a draw to win a €100 One4All Gift Card!

Voting closes at midnight on Sunday 20 December and the winners will be announced by Energia on the following day.

To celebrate five years of Ireland’s Most Christmassy Home, Energia have doubled their charity prize money! This year’s fantastic prizes are donations of €6,000, €4,000 and €2,000 respectively to the charity of choice of the first, second and third-placed entries following the public vote.

To vote for Christina, text HOUSE 1 to 51155 or 88101 in Northern Ireland.