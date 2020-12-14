Man arrested in Dublin drugs raid

By Cate McCurry, PA

A man has been arrested after gardaí found €96,000 worth of suspected cannabis in a house in Dublin.

Gardaí from the Terenure Drugs Unit, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and Revenue Customs Officers searched the property in Rathgar on Monday morning.

During the search operation, gardaí found a package containing approximately 4.8kg of suspected cannabis herb, pending analysis, with an estimated street value of €96,000.

One man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene.

He is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 in Terenure Garda station.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.