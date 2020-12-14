South Carlow has bulk of new Covid-19 cases in county

The number of Carlow cases of Covid-19 rose by nine as 264 cases were reported nationally.

Carlow still has the fourth highest rate of Covid-19 in the country with 167 cases per 100,000, double the national average.

There have been 95 cases in the last two weeks in Carlow.

According to the most recent local figures, the bulk of the new cases are occurring in south Carlow in the Bagenalstown Local Electoral Area (LEA) with 33 cases recorded between 24 November and 7 December. Carlow LEA had 17 cases and Tullow LEA had 14 in the same period.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of two additional deaths nationally related to Covid-19.

Of the cases notified today;

128 are men / 134 are women

65% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 36 years old

79 in Dublin, 24 in Donegal, 19 in Kerry, 18 in Limerick, 14 in Kildare, 14 in Wexford and the remaining 96 cases are spread across 16 other counties.

As of 2pm today 215 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 33 are in ICU. 17 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.