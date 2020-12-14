Thrive Café believes in nourishing a community

Sisters Lorraine and Helen Whelan worked all around the world before landing back, individually, in their home town of Tullow.

Both had harboured ambitions in setting up their own business and, while they were both back in County Carlow, they decided to jump on the chance.

They opened Thrive Café right in the heart of Tullow on St Brigid’s Day, 2 February, 2018.

“There’s a whole feminist ideology around St Brigid so we’ve very proud of us being two women setting up our own place here,” Lorraine smiled. The fact that Lorraine had an 18 month old and a four year old to look after and Helen was heavily pregnant when the cafe opened just added to their sisters’ determination to succeed.

“We were wrecked anyway so why not just carry on and work through the tiredness? It was challenging in a really positive way. Our bond as sisters was really cemented. It was challenging, I won’t lie but we got through it,” Lorraine continued.

The Whelan sisters are married to two Greek Cypriot brothers, Matthew and Michael Demetriou and together, their families are a tight bunch. Their dad, Pat, is a local farmer while their mother, Anne, often bakes the brown bread that’s served in the café.

The duo have a winning combination – Lorraine is trained in nutrition and Helen is great at the business side. Both absolutely love food.

They had been giving cookery classes together before they opened the cafe, with Lorraine focussing particularly on nutrition. Lorraine still runs a busy consultation practice on nutrition while both sisters believe that nurturing the body is nourishment for the soul, too.

Their knowledge and vision for healthier eating has come together in the Thrive Café. They believe in supporting local people and business. They believe in nourishing a community and making its people feel good and healthy.

In the cafe, their food is completely sugar-free while only the best ingredients are sourced and used. They ensure that every dish has a balance of protein, fat and carbohydrates so that customers are both nourished and satisfied. They make their own Kombucha and are always ready to talk about food choices and ingredients when their customers enquire about particular dishes.

They were really struck initially how the people of Tullow and the surrounding areas are so knowledgeable and accepting of such food like quinoa, (a grain), or indeed, the aforementioned Kombucha, (a fermented tea). The sisters truly believe in nourishing people and supporting them so that they thrive in their lives.

Armed with such sound beliefs, when their business was shut down during the first Covid, they assessed what they could do to help and so they started cooking for frontline workers because they wanted to help. Word got out about the Whelan sisters feeding staff in hospitals in Dublin and Kilkenny and soon, a GoFundMe page was set up. That helped Lorraine and Helen to buy the ingredients but they didn’t take any money for their tireless work and worked completely voluntarily. Because of the restrictions, they had no access to outside childcare so they and their husbands worked around each other. They cooked about 200 meals a week for the healthcare workers, and by the end of the first lockdown, they had given away 1,500 meals to frontline workers.

“Our families have nurses who have worked in difficult circumstances so we know how important it is to have something nourishing to eat. Cooking during the lockdown kept our hearts in the right place. It’s a feeling that’s hard to describe. It was lovely to connect with people and we got such support from our community here in Tullow. That’s really special,” Lorraine smiled.

Lorraine and Helen have the café once again for customers.

“We’re well set up but it’ll be brilliant to have people back. That’s what we’re all about – to have people here, around a table, eating good food and being well,” Lorraine smiled again.

Thriving, in other words.