Tullow CCTV has helped nab criminals

The CCTV network in Tullow has been used to identify criminal gang members who staged an attempted armed robbery on a cash delivery van.

The benefits of the Tullow scheme were extolled as the scheme sought the approval of Carlow Joint Policing Committee (JPC) for an extension.

Cllr William Paton said the criminal gang involved in the 2019 attempted raid were identified using CCTV footage both local and elsewhere.

Separately, several thousand euros stolen from a van in the town was recovered with the help of CCTV.

It had also assisted in the tracking down of a tourist car that had tore the side of a parked vehicle on Abbey Street without stopping.

“They were contacted and the tourist rectified the situation,” said cllr Paton.

The scheme has been in operation since 2018. There are currently 16 cameras on the major approach roads and the aim was to add 22 more.

There were still camera black spots locally and it was hoped to future proof the scheme, explained cllr Paton.

Cllr Paton added scheme was operated strictly on GDPR guidelines.

The ultimate purpose of the CCTV was to deter criminals from committing crime in Tullow.

“We hope criminals realise that Tullow is not the place to be and they will bypass it for elsewhere,” he said. “Tullow will never be crime free but we hope it will be free of serious crime.”

Members of the JPC approved the extension.