Woman arrested after suspected acid attack in takeaway

Gardaí have arrested a woman after a suspected acid attack in Dublin.

The assault took place at a takeaway restaurant in Tallaght on Sunday night, where a woman threw a substance at a number of people behind the counter.

Three women working in the takeaway were taken to Tallaght University Hospital.

One woman remains in hospital while two others have been released.

Gardaí said the substance was still being examined.

A woman in her 30s was arrested on Sunday night and is being questioned at Tallaght Garda station.