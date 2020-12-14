Woman arrested after suspected acid attack in takeaway

Monday, December 14, 2020

Gardaí have arrested a woman after a suspected acid attack in Dublin.

The assault took place at a takeaway restaurant in Tallaght on Sunday night, where a woman threw a substance at a number of people behind the counter.

Three women working in the takeaway were taken to Tallaght University Hospital.

One woman remains in hospital while two others have been released.

Gardaí said the substance was still being examined.

A woman in her 30s was arrested on Sunday night and is being questioned at Tallaght Garda station.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Coronavirus: Two further deaths and 264 new cases reported

Monday, 14/12/20 - 5:48pm

What you need to know before travelling home to eastern Europe this Christmas

Monday, 14/12/20 - 5:47pm

Man jailed for robbing escorts who would not pay ‘tax’ to criminal gang

Monday, 14/12/20 - 5:43pm