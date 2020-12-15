Brave Clayton snuffs out fire at filling station in Carlow town

Clayton Long

By Suzanne Pender

A YOUNG Carlow man has been hailed as a hero thanks to his incredible swift actions when a fire suddenly broke out in a busy service station.

Clayton Long (24) bravely took control of the situation when a pizza machine in the deli section of Circle K, Tullow Road, Carlow burst into flames without warning.

“I was working on the tills but I smelt something weird in the shop. Next thing, the staff in the deli came up and said there was a fire in the deli and they couldn’t put it out,” explains Clayton, who has been working in the popular service station for just over three months.

“I just immediately started getting all the customers calmly and safely out of the shop and then went down to the deli and put the fire blanket on top of the pizza machine.”

Remaining cool under pressure, Clayton turned off all the switches and unplugged all equipment in the shop, including the fuel pumps. He also removed items from around the machine, clearing the area from further damage.

“Anyone there would have done it really, it was no big deal of a fire, but it could have been if it had got out of control. Thank God it was easily contained. There are thousands of litres of fuel there and an oil company just 300 yards up the road … it could have been so much worse,” says Clayton.

Carlow Fire and Rescue Service arrived on the scene within minutes and they were full of praise for Clayton’s swift action, which probably saved the shop. Management at Circle K, Tullow Road are also extremely grateful to Clayton and with minimum damage to the shop were able to reopen within hours.

“Yeah, a lot of customers are coming in and saying ‘well done’, which is nice, but it’s the guys on the fire service that need to be thanked – they are doing this kind of thing every day of the week,” says a modest Clayton. “I was joking with them that I might drop in my CV!”

Clayton attributes his cool, calm and collected attitude to his involvement in high-level competitive karate, having represented his country on a number of occasions. Along with his sister Debbie, they run the Fudoshin club in Carlow, which is based in Cox’s Lane.

“I fought to a very high level with karate so that makes you cool under pressure, but facing someone on a mat is a bit different to facing a fire,” smiles Clayton.

Clayton’s family are understandably very proud.

“Clayton, who works in the shop, like, almost four months, just jumped into action … he’s small but mighty,” says his mum Angela Lyons.