‘Buy Irish’ campaign sees 220% increase for couriers’ domestic clients

James Cox

Fastway Couriers has revealed it has handled seven million parcels already this Christmas season with a 220 per cent increase for Irish businesses amid various ‘Buy Irish’ campaigns.

Fastway’s preparation for this year’s peak season began as early as May this year, to support the expected increase in delivery volumes and it would not have been possible ‘without the dedication and passion of the staff, franchisees, and the additional 874 seasonal support staff, six depots, and hundreds of extra vans and trucks’.

Irish SMEs

Franchise Network Fastway Couriers chief executive officer Danny Hughes said: “A major focus for Fastway Couriers in 2020, was to build our ‘domestic’ (Irish) client base and support a national agenda to ‘buy-local’ and ‘buy-Irish’. Our 15,000 plus Irish SME customers, the length and breadth of the country, attest to this success and we’re delighted to have witnessed parcel volume growth of over 220 percent from this sector, representing a huge success story for the people of Ireland who are adapting to a new normal and supporting one another through these troubling times.”

Mr Hughes added: “The job is not yet over, we’ve another ten days to go until Christmas and we’ve to navigate the Brexit conundrum soon after. But we’re committed and prepared and will deliver on our promises for our customers.”