Carlow organisation receives award for sign system for intellectually disabled

A Carlow organisation which provides a communication system for children and adults with disabilities has received an award of €40,000.

Lámh, which is based in the innovation centre at IT Carlow, received the funding from Rethink Ireland Innovate Together Fund.

Lámh is Ireland’s manual sign system used by children and adults with intellectual disability and communication needs in Ireland. Lámh signing helps people to communicate. The organisation’s online training projectwill make flexible online training in Lámh signing available to families and communication partners all over Ireland.

The Rethink Ireland Innovate Together Fund focuses on supporting community and voluntary organisations, charities and social enterprises as they adapt and innovate to provide their services to the most vulnerable in our communities.

Over €336,000 of second round awards from the Rethink Ireland Innovate Together Fund have been awarded to the Leinster Organisations The Cool Planet Experience, Crann – Trees for Ireland, Down Syndrome Ireland (Louth Meath Branch), Lámh, and Family Carers Ireland.

This is the second round of awards in the Innovate Together Fund as a response to Covid-19 by Rethink Ireland and corporate partners which include the Z Zurich Foundation, Oakfield Trust, Medtronic and Twitter; bringing the total fund to a record €5.6 million in 2020. 20 charities and groups have in total received funding.

Deirdre Mortell, CEO of Rethink Ireland, said: “This is a record funding announcement by Rethink Ireland; as a nation we have reacted extraordinarily to the crisis of COVID-19. The 20 charities, community groups and social enterprises awarded today have pivoted incredibly to adapt and not only to maintain their services but to enhance them. Thousands could have slipped through the cracks were it not for the incredible, agile response by organisations like Barnardos, Down Syndrome Ireland, Migrant Rights Centre Ireland and Inishowen River Guardians. Sustainable movements like Crann – Trees for Ireland and Cool Planet Experience are leading the way with their initiatives in the face of this year’s adversity. 2020 is ending, and we can now look optimistically toward a new year, and certainly an incredible future ahead for these innovative organisations.’’