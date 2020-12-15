Carlow teaching graduate receives top award

Tuesday, December 15, 2020

 

By Elizabeth Lee

A Carlow town student, Enrico Modonesi, had double cause for celebration when he received an award for being amongst the top students in his class at this year’s conferring of degrees in post primary teaching by Hibernia College, Dublin.

In addition to receiving his Masters qualification, Enrico was honoured with the prize for Best Research Project – awarded to the student in each cohort who achieves the highest grade in research on the College’s Post-Primary programme.

This year, Enrico was amongst 840 graduates from all 26 counties to graduate with Primary or Post-Primary teaching qualifications at a virtual online ceremony recently that coincided with celebrations to mark the 20th anniversary of the College’s foundation.

