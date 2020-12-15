Death notices and funeral arrangements

James (Seamus) Dooley 14 St Joseph’s Terrace, Tinryland, Carlow and formerly of Athy, Co. Kildare, passed away unexpectedly, at his home, on December 14 1 2020. Beloved husband of the late Anne and much loved father of Raymond, Caroline, Jimmy, Phillip, Anne, Ronan, Michael, Padraig, Fiona, William and the late Mary. He will be sadly missed by his loving children, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral arrangements to follow shortly

Maureen Dunne (née Sweeney)

Dublin Road, Tullow, Carlow

Maureen died, peacefully, in her 89th year, in the loving care of Catherine and the staff at Hillview Nursing Home, Carlow. Beloved wife of the late Thomas and dear mother of Mary, Anne, Seamus, Sean and Thomas. She Will be sadly missed by all her family including her three daughters-in-law, Margaret, Paula and Gayle, her nineteen grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

Maureen’s Funeral Mass (confined to family and close friends) will take place on Wednesday at 11 am in The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary, Tullow followed by burial in Rathoe Cemetery.

David (Davie) Wrafter

Kildavin, Co. Carlow and formerly of Marino, Dublin, and late of Esso Dublin Airport, passed away 13th December 2020 (peacefully) at home. Beloved husband to Frances and cherished dad to Trisha, David, Jay and Aaron; very sadly missed by his loving family, grandchildren, great- grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place for immediate family and close friends. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to current restrictions cannot, please send on condolences in the traditional manner.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Wednesday morning 16 December at 11:30am via the following link.

Church of St. Vincent De Paul

Agnes Shaw (nee Bolger)

5 Bridge St and formerly of 11 Church St, Graiguecullen, Carlow, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on 13 December 2020, at The District Hospital, Carlow.

Beloved wife of the late Liam, much loved mother of Ann, Leigh, Anthony, Phil, Maryclare and Sandra.

She will be sadly missed by her loving son, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law,brothers Noel and Joe, sister Annette and Clare, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Agnes’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place for family and close friends in St. Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, on Wednesday at 11am and will be followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Agnes’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on St Clare’s Church, online streaming service by using the following link.

http://www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com/