Detector dog sniffs out drugs haul labelled ‘wedding invitations’

Tuesday, December 15, 2020

By Digital Desk Staff

Revenue seized drugs worth over €72,000 on Tuesday with the assistance of detector dog Sam.

As a result of routine profiling at the Dublin Mail Centre, Revenue officers seized 3.6 kilograms of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €72,300.

The drugs were discovered in a number of parcels, declared as items such as ‘sweaters’, ‘plastic ornaments’, ‘wedding invitations’ and a ‘make-up stand’.

The parcels originated from the United States and were destined for addresses in Dublin, Donegal, Galway, Limerick and Kerry.

Photo: Revenue.

Revenue said investigations are ongoing.

It has asked businesses or members of the public with any information regarding drug smuggling to contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295, as part of its ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs.

