DUP’s Edwin Poots tests positive for coronavirus

By Rebecca Black, PA

Stormont Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots tested positive for Covid-19, it has been confirmed.

The DUP MLA has not displayed any symptoms but has been self-isolating as a precaution in line with public health advice.

A party spokesman said Mr Poots was tested twice while in hospital recently for an appendix operation.

“One test was a negative result and the other showed a positive result for Covid-19,” the spokesman said.

“So far, Mr Poots has not displayed any symptoms but is isolating until December 16th.”

Mr Poots is believed to be the first Stormont Executive minister to test positive for the virus.

Justice Minister Naomi Long. Photo: Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye/PA

Justice Minister Naomi Long said she believes she had Covid-19 earlier this year.

She said doctors told her that she was probably infected with the virus in March and has been suffering with the after-effects since then.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill, Finance Minister Conor Murphy, Health Minister Robin Swann and Communities Minister Carál Ní Chuilín all self-isolated as a precaution in October after coming into contact with someone with the virus.

Ulster Unionist MLA John Stewart previously spoke about his experience with Covid-19 in October, while SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan had it in September.