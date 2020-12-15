Fiona nabs goodies worth €193 in Lidl trolley dash

By Suzanne Pender

CHRISTMAS came early this year for Carlow woman Fiona Dooley, who won the sixth and most successful annual Lidl Trolley Dash competition.

Fiona from Carlow town managed to grab more than €193 worth of Christmas shopping at the Lidl Carlow store with little more than a week left until the big day!

Fiona was one of 167 Lidl shoppers across the country who won the opportunity to dash around their local store in a supermarket sweep-style competition.

Each winner had two minutes to fill their trolley with as many quality Lidl products as possible, from festive-flavoured soups and mince pies to turkeys.

With fundraisers compromised this year due to the pandemic, the funds raised from initiatives such as Lidl’s Trolley Dash are paramount to charities and their service users.

The €1 trolley dash tickets were sold in Lidl stores across the country, with all proceeds donated to Jigsaw, Lidl’s charity partner.

In Co Carlow alone, more than €6,250 was raised for the charity, with a total of €310,000 raised nationwide.