Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man dies in Co Leitrim crash

By Digital Desk Staff

A man in his 70s has died following a fatal single vehicle road traffic collision in Co Leitrim.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the collision, which took place at around 11am on Tuesday in Killaneen, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim.

The man suffered serious injuries in the collision and was brought to Cavan General Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The man was the driver and only occupant of the vehicle involved. A post-mortem is due to take place at a later date.

Forensic collision investigators are currently examining the scene and the road is closed with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward, along with any road users who may have camera or dash-cam footage and who were travelling in the area between 10:45am and 11:15am this morning.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Carrick on Shannon Garda station on 071 965 0510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.