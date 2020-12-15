Man arrested in Coolock over seizure of cocaine worth €64,000

Digital Desk Staff

Gardaí have arrested a man as part of an intelligence led operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in Coolock, seizing cocaine worth €64,000.

At 9pm yesterday evening, Gardaí attached to the Divisional Drug Unit conducted a surveillance operation on the Greencastle Road.

They said one male was stopped and searched.

During the course of the search, eight large bags of suspected cocaine (pending analysis) were found concealed, in his possession.

The man, aged in his 30s, was arrested by Gardaí and taken to Coolock Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.