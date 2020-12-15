Man executes cash in transit robbery with hammer and bicycle

By Digital Desk Staff

Gardaí are appealing for information following the robbery of a cash box by a man armed with a hammer.

The cash in transit (CIT) robbery took place on Thomas Street, Dublin at around 12.45pm on Tuesday.

A CIT staff member, collecting a cash box from a retail premises on Thomas Street, was approached and threatened by a man armed with a hammer as he was returning to a security van.

The man took possession of a cash box, before fleeing the scene on a bicycle.

Gardaí said no one was physically harmed in the raid and an undisclosed sum of cash was taken.

Fire

During follow-up enquires, an empty cash box was located on fire a short time later at St Kevin’s Avenue off New Street, Dublin 8.

The fire was extinguished, and the scene and cash box have been preserved for technical and forensic examination.

An Garda Síochána at Kevin Street are appealing for witnesses to come forward, particularly motorists who were on Thomas Street or the St Kevin’s Avenue / New Street area between 12:30pm and 2:30pm today.

Gardaí are asking the public to check video or dash cam footage recorded in the area and to make it available to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station 01 6669400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.