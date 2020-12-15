Michael’s calendar will take you right back to the future

Top: Carmel Brennan from Tullow and, below, RTÉ presenter with Emma and Jim Deane from Tinryland

By Elizabeth Lee

ARTIST/folklorist Michael Fortune has something special in store this Christmas: a 2021 calendar featuring the humble Irish dresser. Twelve colourful images of kitchen dressers accompanied by stories relating to the dresser’s owner, origin and contents adorn the pages of this unique calendar.

The calendar features two dressers from Co Carlow – Jim Deane’s in Tinryland and Carmel Brennan’s in Tullow.

You can also navigate the year via hundreds of dates and customs Michael has included which relate to Irish folklore and customs, making this calendar a unique way to enjoy 2021.

The images and stories in the calendar were documented by Michael between 2015 and 2017 in counties Carlow, Mayo, Waterford, Wexford and Tipperary and bring the reader into the lives of their owners, their makers and their uses over their lifetime.

One thing that struck him in Carlow was how both men and women connected with dressers and he was surprised how many were made as wedding presents by husbands for their wives. Another thing was how the role of the dresser changed over the years from a practical place to hold items such as cups, milk, flour and sugar to a more shrine-like position in the home. It is clear that the dresser has secured its place in the Irish kitchen for many years to come and he says “for many of us, they are at the heart of our homes”.

In early November, RTÉ’s Brenda Donohue travelled to Carlow and did a feature on the Carlow dressers for the radio show Countrywide. Here she visited the home of Jim Deane in Tinryland and Carmel Brennan outside of Tullow.

As part of the project back in 2017, a selection of the Carlow dressers were printed and exhibited in the Carlow Town Library as part of the arts office’s Bealtaine programme.

This calendar now offers a chance for people to experience those photos and stories once again, complete with stories, and now the folklore calendar dates.

“The concept of the calendar, in comparison to a book, offers a space where these dressers and their stories could become alive again and be a practical object in the life of a home,” explained Michael.

In addition to this, he has included folkloric dates in each month. Rather than include standard international dates, he decided to highlight and promote particular festivals and customs which are relevant to us in Ireland. Some of these tell you to collect rushes to make St Brigid’s crosses and highlight the likes of Fraughan Sunday, Borris Fair and more.

“I’m glad you are coming on this calendar journey with me,” he smiled.

These are an ideal Christmas present and perfect for anyone in Ireland or abroad. The calendars cost €15 each and are available online at www.thedresserproject.ie, by contacting Michael directly on 087 6470247 or [email protected] You can also see the calendar at www.facebook.com/theirishdressercalendar

Michael would like to acknowledge the support of Sinéad Dowling and Aileen Nolan in the arts office of Carlow County Council.