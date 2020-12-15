No 1 hit single to feature in live Christmas concert

By Suzanne Pender

LIVE shows at venues may be on hold, but that’s not going to stop Carlow’s talented musicians performing for their loyal audiences!

Local company Site7 Productions are bringing a Christmas party like no other to the masses on Sunday 20 December at 8pm. The event is the brainchild of Stephen Corry and Greg Mynhardt and the first in a scheduled series of online concerts planned.

This Christmas Hootenanny spectacular will feature the Greatest Showman himself, Jim Siney, and the incredible Tumbling Dice as resident house band, plus a number of guest appearances by artists from The Backline.

The event will be hosted by Martin Bridgeman. A seasoned pro and talented musician himself, Martin hosts the hugely popular Ceol Anocht show on KCLR and is an avid and active supporter of local music artists. The show will be streamed on Live Cam Ireland on Sunday 20 December at 8pm.

Tickets for the event are €6.19, including booking fee, and can be purchased from Eventbrite.

This promises to be a very special event and one of the highlights will be Ken and Joanne Nolan performing their No 1 Christmas song Get your jingle on live for the first time.

“Events such as this give opportunities to artists and musicians who are not in a position to perform at present to experience that amazing buzz of a live gig and do what they love to do and do best … perform,” said Justin Kelly from The Backline.

“I am delighted that Site7 Productions see the need and the value in such an event and I’m thrilled that some of our Backline members have been invited to perform safely with a live band,” he added.