Seven more Covid cases confirmed in Carlow

Co Carlow recorded seven more cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday evening among 329 nationally.

The rolling 14 day Carlow tally is 94 cases.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has also today been notified of 8 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

Of the cases notified today;

162 are men / 166 are women

64% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 37 years old

86 in Dublin, 41 in Louth, 34 in Donegal, 25 in Limerick, 17 in Kildare and the remaining 126 cases are spread across another 20 counties.

As of 2pm today 196 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU. 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.