Seven more Covid cases confirmed in Carlow

Co Carlow recorded seven more cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday evening among 329 nationally.
The rolling 14 day Carlow tally is 94 cases.
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has also today been notified of 8 additional deaths related to Covid-19.
Of the cases notified today;
- 162 are men / 166 are women
- 64% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 37 years old
- 86 in Dublin, 41 in Louth, 34 in Donegal, 25 in Limerick, 17 in Kildare and the remaining 126 cases are spread across another 20 counties.
As of 2pm today 196 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU. 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.