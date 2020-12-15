Seven more Covid cases confirmed in Carlow

Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Co Carlow recorded seven more cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday evening among 329 nationally.

The rolling 14 day Carlow tally is 94 cases.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has also today been notified of 8 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

Of the cases notified today;

  • 162 are men / 166 are women
  • 64% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 37 years old
  • 86 in Dublin, 41 in Louth, 34 in Donegal, 25 in Limerick, 17 in Kildare and the remaining 126 cases are spread across another 20 counties.

 

As of 2pm today 196 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU. 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

 

