Visit Carlow’s only drive-through Christmas lights show

BALLINABRANNA GAA Club is hosting a one-of-its-kind family-friendly drive-through Christmas event next weekend.

Families can visit Carlow’s only drive-through ‘Christmas Light Experience’ between 17 and 20 December from 5pm to 9.30pm. This event promises to be a safe way to celebrate the holiday season.

On arrival, attendees will be greeted with hot chocolate before taking a drive through more than 300 illuminated Christmas trees and displays while interacting with Santa’s elves, both naughty and nice. Visitors will see Mrs Claus and, indeed, meet Santa himself, all from the safety of their car. Last week, the elves have been very busy getting ready for the big event and they cannot wait to meet all of the children.

The experience opened for the first time last Thursday to a great reception. Hundreds of cars passed through the club between Thursday-Sunday with some even coming from as far as Cork for the event.

Speaking about the initiative, Ballinabranna footballer Robert Sansom said: “Many families have been unsure if they will get a festive experience this year, and although Covid has hit all communities hard, it is important to find a way to bring that Christmas feeling to the people of Carlow. We are excited to be able to provide a socially-distanced visit with Santa Claus, Mrs Claus and their elves, in a time where many believed this tradition wouldn’t be possible.

“We have been hard at work getting the venue Christmas-ready, which wouldn’t have been possible without our community, who came together to donate lights, decorations and, of course, over 300 Christmas trees.

“Making this a drive-through event will ensure the safety of our community, which is what is most important to us,” concluded Robert.

This is a ​ticket-only event and booking is required. The cost per car is only €30. You can book on Eventbrite via Ballinabranna GAA Club’s Facebook page or at www.carlow-christmas-light-experience.myshopify.com.

Supermac’s Carlow has kindly sponsored the Christmas Light Experience.