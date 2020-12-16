Bagenalstown Christmas swim raised €10k for homecare team

ALMOST €10,000 was recently presented to the Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team from the proceeds of last year’s Christmas swim in Bagenalstown. Covid-19 had hampered funds being collected from the annual swim, which is organised in memory of Vera Power. The final monies were recently presented and the homecare team’s gratitude is expressed to the Power family along with Mary Foster for organising event and Shane and Pat Purcell for the funds they raised. It is hoped to run the Christmas swim again this year, with details to be finalised in the coming weeks.