Christmas fayre in Ballon raises €1k for African school

By Suzanne Pender

A WONDERFUL atmosphere of creativity, community and charity was evident in Sandbrook House, Ballon last week as it hosted a much-welcomed Christmas fayre.

Owners Christopher and Bella Bielenberg held the outdoor event last Tuesday and Wednesday, welcoming a fantastic group of local artists and artisans to sell their wares and share a bit of Christmas spirit.

“We held the fayre in our courtyard barn that we recently refurbished, but it still has lots of rustic charm. We thought we’d bring a bit of Christmas cheer to the community as well as raise money for our secondary school that we have built in Ghana,” explained Bella.

“It was a Covid-friendly event so we had log fires outside and the stalls spaced outside; people just enjoyed being out … it was a very nice event to do,” she added.

The project the Bielenbergs have spearheaded is almamatereducation.org, a rural secondary school based in Ghana that currently educates 240 children. The boarding school also has an organic farm, which provides all the dietary requirements of the school daily, giving the children the support they so desperately need.

“It’s been the most joyous thing to do,” said Bella.

“The fayre raised €1,000 for the school, which will provide a place for two children boarding for a whole year,” she added.

Among the artists and artisans the fayre welcomed were Sam Mackey, Mim Scala, Michele Sweetman Fabrics, Lizzy Van Amarongen Lamps, Crete Oil, Cindy Christmas Cakes, Sue Wardell Textures, Thrive Café, Leiko, Emma Jane Champley Jewellery, An Lar Café and Elizabeth Bradley Cheeses.