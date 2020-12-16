Death notices and funeral arrangements

Anastasia (Nan) Nolan

‘Top Field’, Clonegath, Fenagh, Co. Carlow in her 94th year, peacefully at her niece’s home (Maria & John Nolan) on 15 December 2020. Predeceased by her parents Martin & Mary, sisters Sarah, Dora & Mary.

Deeply regretted by her nieces, nephews, cousins, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, kind neighbours & friends.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place for family and close friends at St. Patrick’s Church, Newtown on Thursday at 11am and followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Anastasia’s Funeral Mass can be viewed by using the following link.

https://www.facebook.com/barrowvision/live/

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Carlow Hospice.

James (Seamus) Dooley

14 St Joseph’s Terrace, Tinryland, Carlow and formerly of Athy, Co. Kildare, passed away unexpectedly, at his home, on December 14 1 2020.

Beloved husband of the late Anne and much loved father of Raymond, Caroline, Jimmy, Phillip, Anne, Ronan, Michael, Padraig, Fiona, William and the late Mary.

He will be sadly missed by his loving children, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.