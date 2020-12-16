Lions roar into town with street-cleaning blitz

By Suzanne Pender

CIVIC pride is alive and well and groups like Carlow Lions Club are showing us the way.

Last week, the club partnered with Carlow County Council and organised a two-minute street clean in Carlow town centre. Starting in Cox’s Lane, the group, armed with litter pickers and bags, braved the cold weather and covered many of the streets in the area. They set themselves a challenge to see just how much litter could be picked in two minutes. In less time than it takes for a household kettle to boil, this eight-man team had collected six bags of litter for Carlow’s environment enforcement officer Pat Keogh to take away.

“Carlow Lions Club is passionate about our county and the people in it,” said Shane Kenneally, president of Carlow Lions Club. “We are excited to be a part of this growing initiative. Projects like the two-minute street clean makes it easy for people to get involved, get out, work together and show some civic pride in our area. We are keen to lend a hand and support environmental projects and initiatives that enhance the lives of the community of Carlow.”

Spearheaded by An Taisce and embraced by Carlow County Council, the two-minute street clean idea is simple. Just take a bag and a litter picker and see what you can collect within your own area in just 120 seconds. Snap it and tag it on social media using #2minutelitterpick, or #2minutestreetclean and add #incarlow.

Every item of plastic removed from your street or park will help to improve it and improve the lives and businesses of people using it. The project also gets you outside, helps to keep you healthy and fit, feel good about volunteering and enables you to take care of nature and take care of what is yours.

“The #2minutelstreetclean encourages people to take just two minutes of their day to help reduce litter,” adds Jannette O’Brien, environmental awareness officer at Carlow County Council. “We are grateful to groups like Carlow Lions Club for their tremendous support and encourage others to get involved and take part. We have a small number of clean-up kits here in Carlow County Council that we can offer to any individual or family that want to get involved.”

If you are interested in participating, email [email protected].