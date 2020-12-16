Nphet warns of ‘concerning indicators’ as six deaths and 431 new cases reported

Kenneth Fox

There have been six further deaths and an additional 431 cases of Covid-19 confirmed this evening by the Department of Health.

With six new deaths it means there has been a total of 2,140 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

There has also now been a total of 77,197 confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland, with 431 new cases this evening.

There are currently 207 people in hospital with the virus and a further 30 people in ICU with Covid-19.

The Department of Health said of the cases notified today: 185 are men and 244 are women, 67 per cent are under 45 years of age and the median age is 35 years old.

Regarding the location of tonight’s cases: 134 are in Dublin, there are 53 in Donegal, 25 in Cavan, 24 in Louth, 22 in Mayo, and the remaining 173 cases are spread across all other remaining counties.

Speaking about tonight’s figures, Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer said: “We are seeing significant and concerning indicators that this disease in moving in the wrong direction, including an increase in positivity rates, and 7 day and 14 day incidence, and our 5 day average has now increased to 339 cases.

“Recent international experience has demonstrated just how quickly this disease can get out of control.”

“These trends are all the more troubling because of the delicate and precarious situation we are in – as a country, we are heading into a period of potential widespread inter-household and inter-generational mixing.

“This is an ideal opportunity for the virus to spread and impact on those most vulnerable to its severest effects. Do not give Covid-19 this chance: limit your contacts, prioritise who you meet, and let’s remain vigilant, so we can get through this together. Nphet will meet tomorrow to review the epidemiological situation.”