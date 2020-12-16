Sudden death of town engineer Ger O’Brien

The late Ger O’Brien

By Suzanne Pender

A HEARTBROKEN Tullow family came together yesterday to lay to rest a devoted husband and father, a much-loved brother, an adored uncle, a trusted colleague and an absolute stalwart of Tullow RFC.

Ger O’Brien (52), The Abbey, Tullow died last Saturday following a short illness, an illness he’d fought bravely to the very end. His sudden death evoked a palpable sense of shock and grief throughout Co Carlow, a chilling reminder of the very real heartbreak behind the daily statistics.

Married to Yvonne (née O’Neill), the couple have two children, Daniel and Lucy, all left utterly heartbroken by Ger’s untimely passing.

Town engineer for the Carlow Municipal District, the sense of loss among his colleagues at Carlow County Council was immense this week. This heartbreak was equally shared at Tullow RFC, where Ger was a regarded as a colossus in all aspects of club life – as a player, coach and clubman.

Described as Tullow’s ‘Anthony Foley’, club president Paddy Browne reflected the huge outpouring of grief felt at the club.

“We have lost a true giant of the game, leaving a yawning gap on the sideline, in the clubhouse and in our hearts. It’s really one of those times when words cannot adequately reflect the inestimable loss Ger is to his family and to Tullow RFC,” said Paddy.

“His contribution included many years on the field of play, coaching roles with senior men’s and underage girls’ teams and, most recently, a key role in major club development. All of these contributions were marked by Ger’s unique sense of humour, commitment, intelligence and technical knowledge.”

In an incredibly moving tribute to Ger and a show of sympathy to the O’Brien family, his funeral cortège stopped at the Blackgates club grounds on Sunday afternoon. In Ger’s final ‘lap of honour’, the cortège circled the club’s new 3G pitch, a project Ger had been so heavily involved in.

Led by club president Paddy Browne, chairman Noel Nolan and director of rugby Tom ‘Pert’ Nolan, players, former players, coaches and club members all respectfully socially distanced around the pitch, many in tears as Ger’s remains slowly passed by, followed by Yvonne, Daniel, Lucy and the extended O’Brien and O’Neill families. The absolute silence was broken just once for a long and sustained round of applause, the final tribute to Ger as the cortège left the grounds.

In a statement issued by Carlow County Council, the local authority remarked that it was with ‘deepest sorrow that we note the passing of our friend and colleague Ger O’Brien. Ger has been a valuable and respected member of our team for over 20 years and will be sadly missed. Our thoughts are with his wife Yvonne, his children, family, friends and colleagues at this difficult time’.

As a mark of respect, a meeting of Carlow County Council scheduled for Monday was adjourned, while all council offices were closed to the public yesterday and the flag flown at half-mast at county hall.

“Ger was such a dedicated family man first and foremost, but also put so much pride into his work with Carlow County Council,” said cathaoirleach cllr Tom O’Neill.

“Council workers and all the councillors always spoke so highly of Ger. I am truly saddened by Ger’s passing. To his wife Yvonne, his children Daniel and Lucy and his family, my deepest condolences on the passing of a great man,” he added.

Ger’s funeral Mass took place on Tuesday at The Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Tullow, followed by burial to St Patrick’s Cemetery.

There were guards of honour from a number of sporting organisations and community groups, that Ger had been involved in. Many more lined the street – at a social distance – from Ger’s home at The Abbey, Tullow to the parish church, a testament to the huge esteem he was held in.

Ger is survived by his beloved wife Yvonne, children Lucy, Daniel and angel Alice, brothers and sisters Mary, Ann, Elizabeth, Anthony, Donal, Christine (deceased), John, Margaret, Pat, Edel, Therese and Denis.

Ger is deeply regretted by his loving family, nephews, nieces, work colleagues, relatives, friends and his Tullow Rugby Club family.