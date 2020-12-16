Teen sentenced to life for murder of friend

Eoin Reynolds

A teenager who pleaded guilty to murdering his friend has been sentenced to detention for life with a review after 10 years.

The 17-year-old, who can’t be named because he is a minor, pleaded guilty in August to the murder of Glen ‘Ossie’ Osborne (20) at Ballybough House, Ballybough, Dublin on April 15th this year.

He will remain at Oberstown Detention Centre until his 18th birthday when he will be transferred to an adult prison.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott at the Central Criminal Court today ordered reports to be drawn up by relevant health professionals before he is transferred and every two years following his transfer to adult prison. The judge who reviews the case in 2030 will have access to those reports before deciding whether to extend the period of imprisonment.