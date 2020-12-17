Death notices and funeral arrangements

Ann Murphy

Glynn, St. Mullins, Carlow

Predeceased by her sisters Patricia and Lily and her brothers in law Frank and Tom. Beloved sister of Mary, sadly missed by her loving nieces Vivienne, Lucy and Susanne, nephews Michael, David, Philip,Francis, John and Alan, Grandnieces and nephews, neighbors, relatives and friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Due to current restrictions, a private family funeral will take place on Saturday (December 19th) in St. Brendan’s Church, Drummond at 11am followed by burial afterwards in St. Mullins Cemetery. (max 25 in the church and social distancing guidelines apply)

James (Seamus) Dooley

14 St Joseph’s Terrace, Tinryland, Carlow and formerly of Athy, Co. Kildare, passed away unexpectedly, at his home, on 14 December 2020.

Beloved husband of the late Anne and much loved father of Raymond, Caroline, Jimmy, Phillip, Anne, Ronan, Michael, Padraig, Fiona, William and the late Mary.

He will be sadly missed by his loving children, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Due to government advice, James will repose in Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Barrack St from 2pm-6pm on Thursday for family and close friends. A private funeral will take in St. Joseph’s Church, Tinryland, on Friday at 11am and will be followed by Funeral afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin, for a cremation Service at 1p.m

