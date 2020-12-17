Feet put through ceilings among most common Christmas claims

Digital Desk Staff

Traditionally the most wonderful time of the year, Christmas may be a little different this year as many of us may not be spending the festive season with loved ones. Unfortunately, the Christmas holiday season can still lead to festive fiascos that we don’t need to happen to us.

Aviva Insurance Ireland has revealed a number of regular annual household claims’ notifications that it sees at this time of year so that customers may be on their guard as we near the big day:

Feet put through ceilings while customers were searching around in their attics for Christmas decorations.

Theft of Christmas presents from homes and cars, which can be very distressing for customers.

Cracked TVs, knocked over while excited customers were putting up (or taking down) the Christmas trees and decorations. Imagine missing out on all those Christmas movies!

Fires, caused by candles, tea-lights and overheated Christmas tree and other lights in our homes that add to our sense of the celebrations ahead.

Escape of Water, caused by freezing pipes, which can be particularly devastating if customers are away for the holiday period (perhaps not so much an issue this year)

David Lyons, property claims manager, Aviva Insurance Ireland says: “Although Christmas may be somewhat different for all of us this year, we still want to enjoy it and most households are planning to celebrate and are looking forward to the festivities, particularly after a difficult and stressful year. Our experience shows us, that some specific claims have a habit of cropping up at this time of year, with fires, thefts and escape of water when temperatures drop below freezing, being some of the regular occurrences encountered by our customers.”