Gardaí appeal for witnesses as man, 70s, dies in Cork crash

Thursday, December 17, 2020

James Cox

Gardaí attended the scene of a fatal single vehicle road traffic collision which occurred on the R612 at Aghamarta in Crosshaven, Co Cork at approximately 4.20pm on Wednesday afternoon.

The driver and only occupant of the car involved, a man in his 70s, was taken to Cork University Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

No other injuries were reported.

The road is currently closed and local diversions remain in place. A technical examination is now underway.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carrigaline Garda Station on 21 491 9370, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

