Nphet meeting to discuss ‘troubling’ rise in Covid-19 cases

James Cox

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) will meet this morning to discuss the spread of Covid-19, which has been described as “troubling”.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan says the country is in a “precarious situation” as the virus is going in the “wrong direction”.

It comes after 431 new cases were confirmed last night, as well as six more deaths.

More restrictions are due to be lifted tomorrow, allowing people travel anywhere in Ireland, and three households to meet.

But former HSE director-general Tony O’Brien believes it should now be reviewed.

Mr O’Brien said: “First of all I think the chief medical officer was right to express those concerns, yesterday’s figures were concerning.

“I think it’s therefore necessary for Government to consider whether the proposed opening up for the Christmas period, and for the length of time intended over the Christmas period, is still a safe and reasonable thing to do.

“Measures do need to be taken to contain the growth in Covid spread.”

Speaking at last night’s Nphet briefing, Dr Holohan said: “We are seeing significant and concerning indicators that this disease in moving in the wrong direction, including an increase in positivity rates, and 7 day and 14 day incidence, and our 5 day average has now increased to 339 cases.

“Recent international experience has demonstrated just how quickly this disease can get out of control.

“These trends are all the more troubling because of the delicate and precarious situation we are in – as a country, we are heading into a period of potential widespread inter-household and inter-generational mixing.

“This is an ideal opportunity for the virus to spread and impact on those most vulnerable to its severest effects. Do not give Covid-19 this chance: limit your contacts, prioritise who you meet, and let’s remain vigilant, so we can get through this together. Nphet will meet tomorrow to review the epidemiological situation.”