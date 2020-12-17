Number of Carlow cases rises as Holohan warns of outbreaks in social settings

The number of cases of Covid-19 in Carlow rose by six on Thursday evening as the Chief Medical Officer warned that the virus is spreading throughout the country.

There were 484 cases confirmed this evening along with three additional deaths.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “The 5-day moving average is 387 per day– this is an indicator that the disease is moving quickly when compared to the previous 5-day average. The virus is spreading throughout the country, in all age groups.

“We are now getting reports of outbreaks in social settings including workplace settings, Christmas parties and funerals. I cannot stress enough how important it is to limit your interactions now. The consequences of not doing so will be exponential growth in January, a substantial increase in hospitalisations and risk to life.”

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Covid-19 represents a significant threat to people’s ability to enjoy the Christmas and New Year period. Please think about each of your social contacts and consider whether now is the time to be meeting with them. Meet up outside where possible and avoid all crowded settings. If you have symptoms please isolate immediately and contact your GP without delay – do not go to work and do not meet up with other people. If you are identified as a close contact it is vital that you restrict your movements.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said: “The reproduction number is now estimated between 1.1 -1.3. We are concerned that Ireland is now in a phase of rapid growth, which if allowed continue, will result in 700 – 1200 cases per day by the second week in January, if not sooner. We are particularly concerned about older people and vulnerable adults, who have protected themselves through the second wave, and are now at risk during the festive season.”

Dr Deirdre Mulholland, Director of Public Health, HSE East, said: “Intergenerational mixing over Christmas, especially in an environment of rapid growth of incidence, poses a significant risk to older and vulnerable people. It is so important to reduce your contacts and follow public health advice now, in order to protect lives.”

Carlow’s rate of Covid-19 has dropped to the fifth highest in the country. There have been 86 cases in the county in the last two weeks.

Of the cases notified today;

246 are men / 238 are women

59% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 37 years old

150 in Dublin, 45 in Wexford, 40 in Cork, 32 in Donegal, 29 in Limerick and the remaining 188 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm today 200 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU. 30 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.