Police investigation into Bobby Storey funeral concluded

By Rebecca Black, PA

A police investigation into potential breaches of the coronavirus regulations at the funeral of veteran republican Bobby Storey has concluded.

Hundreds of people turned out for the send-off in west Belfast in June, despite strict limitations in place over gatherings.

It sparked a major political row in the North, with Sinn Féin members accused of ignoring Covid rules by attending the event.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald (left) and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill at Bobby Storey’s funeral. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA

It is understood that Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill is among the 24 people who were interviewed by police as part of the investigation.

The probe had been led by Cumbria Police deputy chief constable Mark Webster since July.

On Thursday, Mr Webster confirmed in a statement that the investigation has now concluded.

The funeral procession of senior Irish republican and former leading IRA figure Bobby Storey following his funeral at St Agnes’ Church in west Belfast. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA

“We have now interviewed 24 individuals suspected of having breached the regulations and a file will be submitted to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) on Friday 18th December 2020,” he said.

“I will not be making any further comment so as not to prejudice any future decision made by the PPS.”

Mr Webster was appointed to independently examine the sequence of events surrounding the funeral on June 30 and alleged breaches of the coronavirus regulations.