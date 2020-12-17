Propaganda and violence take centre stage in book on Ireland’s bloody past

By Suzanne Pender

A CARLOW College lecturer has just published an illuminating and unique analysis of the political rivalry between all of the major parties during Ireland’s revolutionary years.

Elaine Callinan’s book Electioneering and propaganda in Ireland 1917-21: Votes, Violence and Victory has just been published by Four Courts Press.

Elaine is currently the modern Irish history lecturer in Carlow College/St Patrick’s, but that’s not her only connection to Carlow. Her mother Eileen Doyle hailed from Burrin Street in the town, while her father Johnny Callinan was from Graiguecullen. Elaine and her family lived in Killeshin for almost 20 years, while her children were educated in the Gaelscoil Eoghain Uí Thuairisc and the Gaelcholáiste.

The book examined the era where politicians, propagandists and their militia supporters, from the Irish Parliamentary Party, Sinn Féin, the Unionist Party and Labour Party instigated forceful election campaigns to promote ideologies and influence the minds of ordinary people. The goal was victory at the ballot box in by-elections, general elections and local government elections from 1917 to 1921.

Carlow features a number of times throughout the book, particularly to showcase a town among 25 constituencies in 1918 that did not have an electoral contest and explains why this happened.

Elaine’s fascination with history and politics led to the publication of ***Electioneering and propaganda in Ireland 1917-21: votes, violence and victory***.

“In a past life, before I came to history, I worked in a public relations firm in Dublin called Wilson Hartnell PR and when I came back to college later and particularly in postgraduate studies I was always interested in how outside influences and messages motivated people to act in particular ways,” she says.

“History and political history also fascinated me, so my book is a marriage of those two interests. I also wanted to find out what changed the minds of the ordinary person back in the time of the revolutionary era,” she adds.

“The 1917 to 1921 elections interested me because many today refer to the Easter Rising as the catalyst for change, but I questioned if it was just this that encouraged a lot of people at the time to switch allegiance from an established political party to a new and unknown one. What I found was that the publicity, or propaganda as it was called then, was powerful in its persuasion. And while there were military events like the Rising and War of Independence, not everyone was involved in those. Far more people were involved in the elections in casting a vote, so they impacted more on people than the military happenings,” said Elaine.

The 1918 election was the first modern election in Britain and Ireland with its mass media-style propaganda campaigns, systemisation of electoral practice and democratisation of the electorate. Dominant political parties battled for votes using diametrically opposed opinions on common themes such as the Great War, conscription, the Easter Rising and partition to uphold, condemn or highlight conflicting stances.

These were the last all-island elections in Ireland, while there was also a vastly increased electorate because of the 1918 Representation of the People Act, which allowed men over 21 years and women over the age of 30 to vote and run as candidates.

Elaine believes the outcome of the 1918 general election makes it the real foundation of contemporary Irish politics because it inspired people to engage in decisions that subsequently altered the course of Irish history.

Electioneering and propaganda in Ireland 1917-21: votes, violence and victory uncovers all of the political battles and the changes in voting systems, which also affected changes in political propaganda, candidate selection, fundraising, methods of propaganda, the themes used and the results of these elections.

For the political or revolutionary Irish history enthusiast this is the ideal Christmas gift and the book is available (or can be ordered) in all good bookstores or online at fourcourts.ie for €45.