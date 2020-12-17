Teacher-cum life-saving hero David wins top volunteer award

By Elizabeth Lee

A TEACHER who works in Presentation de la Salle, Bagenalstown has just been honoured at the Volunteer Ireland Awards after he and his crew in the RNLI saved a swimmer from certain death.

David McGrath, who teaches English and geography in Bagenalstown, volunteers with the Tramore RNLI and earlier this year got a call out that a man was in difficulty in the water in Guillamene cove, a popular swimming spot near Tramore strand.

Cliff walkers had spotted the swimmer and immediately phoned the emergency services.

And although David and his brother Fergal and fellow RNLI volunteer Alec Fitzmaurice reached the swimmer within minutes of the call-out, he was unconscious and face-down in the water.

“We reached him but couldn’t detect any vital signs,” explained David, adding that they worked on rescued man, Michael Power, with CPR and oxygen for about 15 minutes before the ambulance came and took him to hospital. Incredibly, Michael regained consciousness and is now alive and well and is known in his native Tramore as ‘the miracle man’.

“We literally brought him back from the dead. The crew on that day were really well experienced and we kept working on him. The training we get is exceptional,” said David.

The RNLI trio’s work in saving Michael’s life was officially recognised two weeks ago, when they won the Safety and Emergency Services Award from Volunteer Ireland.

Usually the awards would be a grand affair as befits the occasion with President Michael D Higgins presenting the trophies and certificates, but this year, David and his crew had to attend a virtual ceremony.

Nevertheless, they are thrilled with their trophy, their letter from the president and the Taste of Ireland hamper of goodies they received.

David’s students in Bagenalstown were only vaguely aware of the double life that Mr McGrath led up to that point – teacher by day, life-saving action hero in his spare time, but they were delighted for him, too.

“We were surprised to get the award, but we’re delighted with it,” said David.

He continued that the RNLI is busier this year than ever before because more people are now sea-swimming or ‘wild swimming’ as it’s known. The hobby became popular when the Covid-19 lockdowns forced the closure of swimming pools and people turned to the great outdoors in their droves.

The Tramore crew has answered double the amount of call-outs this year compared with other years because of the sheer number of swimmers getting into difficulty.

At the weekend, for example, two swimmers from Kilkenny had to be rescued in Tramore because they were out in the sea in appalling weather conditions.

David also pointed out that even experienced swimmers like Michael Power can underestimate the sea and the effect that cold temperatures have on the body.

He continued that even though Michael swims in Tramore all year around, anyone’s body can start rapidly losing heat within minutes of being in the water.

“It took only minutes. He got cold very quickly and it snowballed from there, with him losing consciousness,” David pointed out and warned swimmers of all ages and experience levels to exercise caution and never to underestimate the power of the sea.

David has been volunteering with the RNLI for years. It’s a charity organisation run by volunteers and this year’s pandemic prevented their usual fundraising activities from taking place.

The RNLI has therefore just launched its Christmas 2020 appeal and people are urged to donate what they can.

Anyone wishing to make a donation to the RNLI’s Christmas Appeal can do so by visiting RNLI.org/Xmas