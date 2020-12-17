R number now above 1 as three deaths and 484 new cases confirmed

Kenneth Fox

A further three deaths and an additional 484 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening by the Department of Health.

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population now stands at 94.2 – which is up from 88 in yesterday’s figures.

200 Covid patients are being treated in hospital, while 31 of those are receiving intensive care.

The Department of Health said of the cases notified today: 246 are men and 238 are women, 59 per cent are under 45 years of age and the median age is 37 years old.

Regarding the location of tonight’s cases: 150 are in Dublin, 45 in Wexford, 40 in Cork, 32 in Donegal, 29 in Limerick and the remaining 188 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

Dr. Tony Holohan, chief medical officer said: “The 5-day moving average is 387 per day– this is an indicator that the disease is moving quickly when compared to the previous 5-day average. The virus is spreading throughout the country, in all age groups.

“We are now getting reports of outbreaks in social settings including workplace settings, Christmas parties and funerals. I cannot stress enough how important it is to limit your interactions now. The consequences of not doing so will be exponential growth in January, a substantial increase in hospitalisations and risk to life.”

Dr. Ronan Glynn, deputy chief medical officer said: “Covid-19 represents a significant threat to people’s ability to enjoy the Christmas and New Year period.

“Please think about each of your social contacts and consider whether now is the time to be meeting with them.

“Meet up outside where possible and avoid all crowded settings. If you have symptoms please isolate immediately and contact your GP without delay – do not go to work and do not meet up with other people.”

Dr Holohan is warning that unless people limit their contacts now, the virus will experience exponential growth in January.

New restrictions

It comes as Taoiseach Micheál Martin said Nphet is recommending new restrictions be introduced before the end of the year.

The country’s top public health officials met today, amid growing concern at the spread of the virus.

Restrictions are due to be eased tomorrow until January 6th, allowing people to travel throughout Ireland and three households to mix.

But Nphet’s recommending this period be shortened, and the government will consider the recommendations at a meeting on Tuesday.

Speaking on RTE, Taoiseach Micheál Martin says he spoke to the Chief Medical Officer, Tony Holohan, about the issue today.

Meanwhile, Health Minister, Stephen Donnelly said the reproductive rate of Covid in Ireland has risen to between 1.1 and 1.3.

NPHET met this morning and the Chief Medical Officer has warned the government there could be a significant rise in the number of cases over the next few weeks.