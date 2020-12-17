Woman killed in suspected hit-and-run in Galway

James Cox

A woman was killed in a suspected hit-and-run on the R336 Barna to Spiddal Road in Furbo, Co Galway last night.

Gardaí attended the scene shortly after 7.30pm, a female pedestrian, aged in her 50s, was discovered with serious injuries. It’s believed she was struck by a vehicle which failed to remain at the scene.

The woman was then taken to Galway University Hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

A post-mortem is set to place at a later date.

The road remained closed overnight and a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators will take place in the morning.

Gardaí at Salthill are appealing for any witnesses or for anyone with information to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the Furbo area between 7pm — 7.30pm to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salthill Garda Station on 91 514720, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.