Xmas jumper day raises €300 for children’s hospital

By Suzanne Pender

FESTIVE cheer and goodwill was in plentiful supply at St Joseph’s NS, Carlow last week as the boys donned their Christmas jumpers for a very charitable cause.

The children took part in National Christmas Jumper Day in aid of CMRF Crumlin, raising a terrific €300. They also welcomed two very special visitors to the school to join in the fun – Santa and Wibbly Wobbly Wendy.

Both very kindly didn’t accept any contribution from the school for their special appearance and instead made a donation towards the fundraiser.

“It was about trying to spread cheer and goodwill and we raised over €300, which we are delighted with,” said principal Fergal Browne.

“Thanks to one of our senior infant parents, Rebecca Long, for organising this event and to our two very special visitors,” he added.

Mr Browne also paid tribute to the school’s first-class pupils who, last week, very kindly wrote to the residents of SignaCare Nursing Home, Killerig, spreading even more goodwill and Christmas spirit.