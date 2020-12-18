Bagenalstown LEA has one of highest rates of Covid-19 in Ireland

Co Carlow recorded 13 more cases of Covid-19 on Friday among 582 nationally.

Six further Covid deaths were also confirmed in Ireland today.

Carlow has the fourth highest rate of Covid-19 in Ireland as the national rate rises. There has been 97 cases of Covid-19 in Carlow in the last two weeks. According to recent figures, the majority of cases are taking place in the Bagenalstown Local Electoral Area. 51 were recorded between 30 November and 14 December. Bageanlstown’s rate of Covid-19 is the third highest in the country of any LEA. Its Covid-19 rate (326 cases per 100,000) is over three times the national average (100). 21 cases were also confirmed in the Carlow LEA and 22 in the Tullow LEA.

Of the cases notified today;

310 are men / 265 are women

60% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 38 years old

193 in Dublin, 59 in Wexford, 47 in Louth, 42 in Meath, 34 in Cork and the remaining 207 cases are spread all other remaining counties.

As of 2pm today 198 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 34 are in ICU. 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “Over the past week, we have expressed significant concern that the level of infection was deteriorating day on day. The data today adds further evidence that the situation is getting worse more rapidly than we expected.

“The country simply cannot cope with this level of infection as we head into Christmas week. With vaccines offering hope in the coming months for our most vulnerable groups, we want to keep them alive and well so that they can receive it.

“Each one of us must do all we can to protect public health – cut your contacts, see only those you need to see. Choose to socialise safely, outdoors if possible. If you see a crowd, avoid it.

By choosing to act safely right now, together we can limit the impact this disease will have in the weeks and months to come – and in doing so, we can protect the vulnerable and prevent unnecessary deaths.”