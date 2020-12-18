Death notices and funeral arrangements

Sean Pender

Páirc Mhuire, Bagenalstown, Co Carlow 17 December 2020, in St. Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny. Sadly missed by his loving wife Stasia, sons Graham, Paul and Roch, daughter Margaret-Mary, brothers Tom and Joe (U.K), sisters Carmel, Ann, Molly and Judy (Both U. K), son-in-law John, daughters-in-law, Allison and Sandra, grandchildren Nicole, Jayme, Aaron, Sean, Edel, Jessica, Eóin, Molly and James, great- grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Somers Funeral Home, Bagenalstown for family and close friends on Friday from 2.oc, Concluding with Funeral Prayers at 8.oc. Due to HSE and government guidelines regarding Public gatherings, a Private Funeral Mass for Sean will take place on Saturday morning in St. Andrew’s Church, Bagenalstown at11.oc for family and close friends, which can be viewed on www.bagenalstownparish.ie followed by burial afterwards in the Cemetery of the Assumption, Bagenalstown.

Kay Murphy, (née Crowley)

Drumcannon, Tramore, County Waterford, Carlow and formerly of the North Road, Castletownbere, Co. Cork) 17 December 2020.

It is with deep sadness, that following a life of kindness and generosity, we announce the death of Kay at home surrounded by her heartbroken family. We, her family, are grateful for her peaceful passing at home, a place where friends and visitors were always welcome.

Kay, beloved wife of Tom, loving Mam to Mairéad, Caitríona and Tom and adored Nana of Cillian, Olivia and Clara. Kay is mourned by her husband, children and grandchildren, son-in-law James, daughter-in-law Sarah Jane and Mairead’s partner Peter, her brothers and sisters, Mary, Derry, JoJo, John, and Mairéad and her extended family.

Kay will be missed by a wide circle of friends who provided comfort and support to both Kay and Tom during Kay’s illness.

Due to government restrictions, Kay will repose at home in private and the funeral will be for immediate family only.

When it is safe to do so, we will celebrate Kay’s life with our family and friends enjoying good company and great conversation as Kay would have wanted.

Kay’s funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday 21 December at 11.30am in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow followed by burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow. Mass can be viewed from the Cathedral Parish website www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam.

Family flowers only. Donations, if required, to the Solas Centre Waterford or the Waterford Hospice Movement.

Ann Murphy

Glynn, St. Mullins, Carlow

Predeceased by her sisters Patricia and Lily and her brothers in law Frank and Tom. Beloved sister of Mary, sadly missed by her loving nieces Vivienne, Lucy and Susanne, nephews Michael, David, Philip,Francis, John and Alan, Grandnieces and nephews, neighbors, relatives and friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Due to current restrictions, a private family funeral will take place on Saturday 19 December in St. Brendan’s Church, Drummond at 11am followed by burial afterwards in St. Mullins Cemetery. (max 25 in the church and social distancing guidelines apply)