Ella’s design wins Christmas wrapping paper challenge

By Elizabeth Lee

A TALENTED teenager has designed beautiful wrapping paper which is being sold in the Kildare Village outlet, with all proceeds going to the Barretstown camp for children.

Thirteen-year-old Ella O’Reilly created the wrapping paper and won the competition, which was a collaboration between the Barretstown camp for children with long-term or terminal illnesses and the well-known shopping centre near Kildare town. Ella, who’s a second-year student at Presentation de la Salle in Bagenalstown, captured the judges’ hearts with her elegant pattern and the words ‘I love snow for the same reason I love Christmas. It brings people together while time stands still’.

Ellen’s brother Finn, aged eight, was initially invited to Barretstown through his attendance in Temple Street Children’s Hospital. After that, all three O’Reilly siblings, including 12-year-old Cian, were asked back for a week-long camp of joy, fun and excitement. Since then, Ella vowed to give something back to Barretstown, so she jumped at the chance to enter the competition. Now that she’s won, she knows that every sheet of her wrapping paper that’s sold means another few bob for Barretstown. She and her family, who live in Paulstown, will be treated to a VIP day out in Kildare Village and a chance to get their own shopping wrapped in Ella’s gorgeous paper.

“Ella has always been massively creative, even from when she was small. She always had an interest; she has a natural flair for art,” said her mum Rachel.

“Barretstown is a magical, special place. It’s everything a child could want in one single place. The children had an unbelievable time there. Ella said that she wanted to give something back to them, as a way of thanking everyone there. She couldn’t believe that she won the competition – she’s absolutely delighted.”