Festive hampers by Émile Pâtissier

By Elizabeth Lee

CHRISTMAS is a time for being with family and friends and of giving and receiving.

Given that our time with loved ones will be somewhat curtailed this festive season, it’s probably a great time to give them a really thoughtful (and delicious) gift!

There’s a French bakery called Émile Pâtissier, which has recently opened to members of the public on O’Brien Road, Carlow and they have the most beautiful hampers filled with high-end cakes and desserts, festive foodie stuff and gluten-free products that anyone would be thrilled to receive!

Contained within the Émile Collection Christmas hamper is the true taste of Christmas in Carlow. Brimming with gorgeous treats for the festive season, all contained in a beautiful willow hamper basket, are products handmade in their family bakery, including delectable mince pies, gorgeous hand-made raspberry marshmallows and whiskey-infused cranberry sauce bursting with flavour. This impressive collection is a foodie’s dream and makes for a gift they’ll never forget. Also included is a gift box of three of their amazing Cowgirl Gluten-Free products, which can be enjoyed by anyone, but of course are made for those on a gluten-free diet.

That hamper costs €100, while the Émile Classic Christmas version, costing €80, has similar products, including to melt-in-your-mouth raspberry marshmallows and honeycomb.

As Émile Pâtissier is essentially a French bakery, there are plenty of Gallic goodies to order, too. For example, their Bûche de Nöel would make a lovely addition to any Christmas table. It’s made with a lovely light French sponge and layers of delicious, rich yet smooth, praline French buttercream and decorated with pretty, crunchy hand-made macaron shells. All of the desserts are made fresh with fresh ingredients so it makes sense to order them in advance, if possible, ahead of Christmas Day.

Émile Pâtissier is a family-owned business run by Mari-Louise Walsh and her husband Kevin Brennan.

“We are both foodies! We started making desserts for cafés and restaurants in using traditional artisan methods so there are no shortcuts like products made from mixes,” smiled Mari-Louise.

She’s trained in the classic French patisserie methods so everything is made from scratch – not just sponges and meringues but also fillings, icings, glazes, caramels, toffee sauce, lemon curd, ganache, crème pâtissière, French mousses and macarons. They are all made by Mari-Louise and her crew in the company’s kitchens. They actually have two kitchens – thanks to some help from Carlow Local Enterprise Office – because one set-up is for gluten-free baking.

Mari-Louise was diagnosed with having food allergies, including to gluten, and was so sensitive to other ingredients used in baking that she learnt how to prepare and cook both savoury and sweet foods.

Now she’s a trained patisserie baker who has also trained a whole team of people to work in her Carlow-based shop.

Émile Pâtissier can be found at Unit 1, O’Brien Road, Carlow.

Hampers, party boxes or any selection of fresh desserts may be ordered from their website http://www.emilepatissier.ie/ or directly from the shop. Contact 059 9130573 for further details.

As all products are fresh and handmade, advance booking is advised.