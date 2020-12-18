Health Minister announces plan to expand critical care beds from 255 to 466

Kenneth Fox

The Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly has announced a multi-year plan to expand adult critical care capacity from 255 beds to 446 beds.

He said work on phase one of the plan has already begun and will see 321 adult critical care beds in place by the end of 2021, compared to 255 at the start of this year.

It will be funded by €52 million allocated in Budget 2021. The funding will also allow for education and training initiatives to increase the critical care workforce and for investment in critical care retrieval services.

Under Phase One, an additional 8 beds will be created in St. Vincent’s University Hospital in 2022, subject to completion of the necessary infrastructural development and planning processes, and with funding to be sought within the 2022 estimates process.

Completion of phase two will see a further 117 beds added through the development of new build capacity at five prioritised sites, subject to necessary approval processes.

The sites include Beaumont Hospital, St James’s Hospital, the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital, St Vincent’s University Hospital and Cork University Hospital.

Wider strategic reform

As well as addressing historical under-capacity, he said the plan supports wider strategic reform and service improvement. When implemented, it will fully address the recommendations of the 2018 Health Service Capacity Review.

Speaking about the news, Minister Donnelly said: “Ensuring the right resources are in place for our most critically ill patients is a priority for me and for this Government.

“This plan is a major milestone in the expansion of our critical care capacity. At the start of this year, there were 255 adult critical care beds in the country. We are increasing this number to 321 by end of 2021 – a 25 per cent increase.

“To put this in context, the 2019 National Adult Critical Care Bed Capacity Census reported an additional 21 beds opened over the three-year period from 2017 to 2019, an average of seven per year.”

He said the investment will help the Irish health service to deliver the right care in the right place at the right time.

He added “This plan will also support strategic reform and service improvement in areas including trauma and transplant where we know that access to adequate critical care capacity is core to delivering the best outcomes.”