Lucky escape for family as rock thrown from bridge smashes car windscreen





By Elizabeth Lee

GARDAÍ are appealing for any witnesses to an incident where an object, believed to be a stone, was thrown from a bridge at a passing car, cracking the windscreen. The incident happened at 6pm on Wednesday 16 December at Carpenter Way in Carlow town, when a mother was driving her two children home.

“We were driving through Carpenter Way on Wednesday when I heard a loud thump. At first I thought that something had hit the sunroof of my car and I was worried that the glass would fall in on my little boy (aged two), who was sitting in the back. He got such a fright that he started screaming. My 12-year-old girl, who was sitting in the front, screamed, too,” said the woman, who doesn’t want to be named. “We were all shaken; the noise was so loud.”

The woman said that she managed to pull over to the side of the road and saw that the windscreen on her Volkswagen jeep had been broken by the impact of the missile.

She believes that a group of three youngsters were responsible and has since heard of other incidents.

“About 12 people have contacted me to tell me that something similar had happened to them. One woman had four kids in the car with her when someone threw something. This isn’t funny. It could cause someone to have a heart attack or to panic and drive into another car,” continued the woman.

“I want to warn people about this because these kids don’t care. It’s just pure divilment on their behalf. They’re messing with people’s lives.”

Inspector Audrey Dormer confirmed that the gardaí were investigating the incident that occurred on 16 December and appealed to other motorists to report similar matters.

“We can’t have that carry-on in this town. That sort of behaviour is unacceptable – it could have far-reaching consequences. If this has happened to you, please report it straightaway to us,” she said.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has dash-cam footage is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620.