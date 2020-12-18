Myshall magazine reviews a year that few will ever forget

By Suzanne Pender

A PARISH magazine’s 2020 edition will become more than a reflection on the past 12 months, but a time capsule for a year few will ever forget. The Myshall Parish Magazine committee has just produced the 27th edition of its much-anticipated annual publication, which completely sells out every year.

This year’s edition features a trip down memory lane, going back through decades of local news, a number of short stories and poems, school news and competitions, sport and contributions from several organisations. The magazine also features a Covid report from 14 countries throughout the world where the Myshall diaspora is spread, from England through to Europe, Australia, the USA and China, where it all began.

Also included are short articles from a number of frontline workers, including doctors, a nurse, shopkeepers, a postman, student and a great-grandmother, to mention but a few.

The front cover is a stunning photograph of Comet Neowise from the Nine Stones by Shangarry resident Mike Blade, while the back of the publication has an equally impressive photo of a starling murmuration (thousands of birds swooping and diving in unison) taken by local professional photographer Finbarr O’Rourke and other significant photos from the year.

So this year’s edition is no ordinary magazine: it is a time capsule of a community caught in Covid and a real bargain at only €5, which has consistently been the cost of Myshall Parish Magazine since the euro was introduced back in 2002.

The magazine is available in all shops in Myshall, Fenagh and Ballon.