Scaled-down Christmas swim to go ahead

By Elizabeth Lee

IT’S become a tradition for many families in Carlow town and the surrounding area to strip off on Christmas Day and jump straight into the freezing cold River Barrow. Such madness is justifiable because the annual festive swim has raised a staggering €135,000 for Crumlin Children’s Hospital since Jerry Brennan first persuaded some of his friends to do it in 2006. Over the years, the event grew and grew so that by last year some 60 people took the icy plunge on 25 December.

But this Christmas, Jerry’s popular fundraiser, like so many other events in 2020, will look different. Only six people, including Jerry and his son Seán, will go for a dip in the Barrow, while the usual supporters who normally line the banks will be asked to stay snugly and safely at home.

“There’s no point in us raising all this money for sick children if we endanger ourselves and others when we’re doing it,” Jerry told ***The Nationalist***, explaining that numbers had to be dramatically cut due to Covid-19 restrictions. Instead of the usual sponsorship cards, Jerry has set up a GoFundMe page and has set €15,000 as the target.

“We’ve done really, really well up to this point because the swimmers and their supporters work so hard to raise money for Crumlin. This year, it’s difficult to turn people away from the swim, but I’m asking them to donate and to get as many of their friends to donate, too,” he added.