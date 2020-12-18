‘Thousands’ of jobs under threat due to new Northern Ireland lockdown

By Michelle Devane, PA

Businesses have warned the introduction of a strict new lockdown in the North on St Stephen’s Day will lead to the loss of thousands of jobs.

Belfast Chamber said it recognised the severe pressure the health service was under and the need for action given Covid-19 cases were still “stubbornly high”, but said it was worth noting that cases remained high while many retailers and hospitality businesses were closed.

Chief executive Simon Hamilton said: “In October, the Health Minister commented that repeated lockdowns were ‘not feasible’. Yet here we are again, going round and round and round in a cycle of lockdowns.

“That the region is now entering another, even more severe period of restrictions is, by the First Minister’s definition, a massive failure and a reflection of the Executive’s inability to chart a different course with businesses and jobs the collateral damage.

“What actions are the Executive proposing to take over the next six weeks to stave off future lockdowns on the basis that ministers have themselves admitted that continuing down this path is a failure?”

Make no mistake – this third lockdown will result in a tsunami of independent retailers falling and thousands more jobs being lost with permanent damage done to our local high streets

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) NI said that businesses are once again having to pay the penalty for a collective failure to control the virus.

FSB NI head of external affairs, Roger Pollen, said: “It certainly won’t be a case of ‘new year, new start’ for many small businesses as they enter 2021, as they will again be heavily restricted and unable to generate income.

“Of course we cannot ignore the wider public health context, but it is an indictment on us all as a society that we find ourselves in a position where businesses again have to pay the price for the high levels of virus transmission.”

Colin Neill, chief executive, Hospitality Ulster, said: “This is the news that we have been dreading for some time. We do not welcome it, nor do we want it, but we support the decision to get the virus under control and get the hospitality sector back on its feet again as quickly as possible.

“It is with a heavy heart, but we will work with the Government and abide by the decision.”

He added the lockdown would “sound the death knell” for many businesses who will not be able to see through the period.

“They won’t come out the other side and we are left counting the cost of an industry in tatters. The impact on the economy will run into the hundreds of millions, thousands of redundancies and a sector dead on its feet.

“The sector now needs urgent financial assistance at the right level to offset previous debts rung up in the race to be Covid secure and make sure that it is covered during this lockdown which will take weeks, if not months, to see out.”

Retail NI chief executive Glyn Roberts said it was “profoundly disappointing” that the Executive has had to take this course of action.

“Make no mistake – this third lockdown will result in a tsunami of independent retailers falling and thousands more jobs being lost with permanent damage done to our local high streets,” he warned.

Northern Ireland Health Minister Robin Swann explained the new measures. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA

“Independent retailers selling clothes, books and toys will be forced to close their doors without even a click and collect option, while large supermarkets will remain open selling those same products. Where is the fairness in this?

“It is also extremely concerning that many businesses are still awaiting financial support payments from the last lockdown.”

Northern Ireland Retail Consortium director Aodhan Connolly said it accepted the Executive’s decision but it was vital that retail would be able to trade at the end of the six weeks:

“We are asking Government urgently to provide clarity about the criteria for reopening and to ensure that affected businesses are supported in the coming weeks,” he said.

“We also need shoppers to continue to act responsibly in the shopping days that are left until Christmas.”

The British Medical Association’s Northern Ireland Council chairman Tom Black said: “We realise that a full six-week lockdown will be a great sacrifice for us all, particularly if we have just curtailed our Christmas celebrations.

“However, frontline doctors, nurses and health service staff have unimaginable pressures ahead of them over the next few weeks as they try to deliver patient care while Covid cases continue to rise.

“We urge everyone to get behind the health service again, adhere to restrictions and help give us a fighting chance to treat the most sick and vulnerable this winter.”